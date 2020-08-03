Regional News

150 Madina aged gets support from MP

Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface

About One and Fifty aged people in the Madina Constituency of the Greater Accra Region over the weekend received support from their Member of Parliament (MP), Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface to celebrate this year’s Eid Ul Adha in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The aged who are inmates of Visually Home of Peace for the Aged received Twelve bags of Rice, Three cartons of Geisha soap, Three cartons of oil, packets of Spaghetti and some nose marks at a short ceremony held at Doku area in the La-Nkwantanang Municipality.



Speaking at the presentation, the MP said the gesture was to support the aged to also celebrate this years’ Eid UL Adha festivities.



He said the food items were support he received from the Korean Embassy during the lockdown period to help contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus after he, wrote to them to help him support his constituents.



He took the opportunity to thank the Korean Embassy for their immense support As senior citizens in the Constituency it is incumbent on you to guide the young ones to refrain from acts that will mar the peace the country is enjoying especially during the time of the December 7, upcoming general elections, he said.



The MP who was also the Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President commended the leadership of the home for ensuring each and every person at the meeting was in nose and mask.



He urged them to continue to adhere to the safety protocols of the deadly COVID-19 adding that the disease is real and a killer.

He said the disease is real and lurking everywhere and does not have legs to walk on but carried by people who are infected.



'It is important you do not let your guard down by ensuring periodic washing of hands with soap under running water and sanitizing with an alcohol-based sanitizer when necessary, he said.



These are ways to stay safe in the wake of the pandemic that has brought the world unto its knees, he added.



He assured the leadership of the home that he is still scouting for more and as when he gets the support he will also support them to live a better life. On his part, Mr Y.K.M. Agbleta, the Chairman of Visually Home of Peace for the Aged thanked the MP for the gesture.



He further asked for God’s blessing for the MP as especially during and after the December 7, elections.

Source: Cecil Mensah

