150 brilliant but less privileged students get support from MP

The beneficiaries in a group photo

Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, John Ntim Fordjour has supported less privileged students with free trunks and chop box.

The 150 students are new entrants to SHS and TVET in Assin South Constituency.



This he says was part of the effort to remove socioeconomic barriers and support the less in society in attaining an equitably educated society.



The students received these items at the residence of the MP on Thursay, 18th 2021 as they resumed schools.



“Speaking to the media, the MP said he has been doing this for the past 6 years to support the vulnerable in society as there are many people with special needs who deserves support to benefit from educational needs. These people are the same people who would come out to be doctors, nurses, engineers to serve and the constituency.”

First-year Senior High School (SHS) students Thursday reported to school to begin the 2021/22 academic year.



This comes after GES initially postponed the reopening date to enable “the students and parents have ample time to prepare for school and School Management also prepares to receive them.”



The beneficiaries and their families expressed great joy and gratitude.