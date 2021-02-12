$150 coronavirus fee: I wasn’t consulted- Ayorkor Botchway

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister Designate for the Foreign Affairs

The Minister Designate for the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, says she was not consulted on the $150 antigen test charge at the Kotoka International Airport.

Travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Accra, when borders reopened last year were charged US$150 for COVID-19 test as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.



A recent decision was, however, taken for ECOWAS citizens throughout all the 15 member states to only have a financial burden of $50 for the COVID-19 test. That measure came into effect on February 8.



The testing forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to prevent the importation of the disease into the country and that the accuracy of the testing was around 99 to 100 percent.



Speaking to the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Thursday, February 11th 2021, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway revealed that he was not consulted before the implementation of the $150 antigen test charge at KIA.

“I was not consulted on the $150 antigen test charge at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) but I know at ECOWAS, a decision was taken for ECOWAS citizens throughout all the 15 member states to only have a financial burden of $50 for the COVID-19 test.



"I think it is okay. Even in Europe, there are some charges left to citizens within the zone and a different one for the people outside of it”, she added.



On the closure of land borders, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway asked the general public to exercise patience and leave it to the authorities in charge to come up with ways in which they can assure Ghanaians that the country is ready to handle entry and exit of people via the land borders.