General News

$150 coronavirus test is cheaper than hotel quarantine - Okoe-Boye

Dr Benard Okoe-Boye , Deputy Minister for Health

Deputy Minister for Health Dr.Benard Okoe-Boye has said the COVID-19 testing at the airport is less expensive than the previous hotel quarantine arrangement for arrivals.

Government has rolled out a coronavirus testing protocol for all travellers coming to Ghana by air which cost $150 (¢868).



This protocol follows the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international passenger traffic after five months of closure.



The mandatory testing, which is to be conducted for all passengers coming into the country forms part of directives outlined by the Ministry of Aviation and Health to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and ensure that the deadly disease is not imported into the country.



Many people raised concerns about the price of the test being conducted at the airport.



However, speaking on Joynews Dr. Okoe-Boye said the amount is cheaper than busing travellers to hotels and have them pay for their stays for two weeks.

“When KLM arrived at the airport, on September 1, they were supposed to use the previous arrangement which was two weeks’ quarantine. All of them had paid for hotel bills but guess what, there were fifty passengers who offered to pay $150 because they had negative PCR tests.” He disclosed.



The deputy health minister has also revealed that six new coronavirus cases have been recorded at the Kotoka International Airport since its reopening.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases stand at 801 with a total case count of 44,777.



The country has also recorded 43,693 recoveries and 283 deaths.

