150 students displaced as rainstorm rips off dormitory at Ejisu Secondary Technical School

Authorities have assured of measures to alleviate the plight of the students

Over 150 students of the Ejisu Senior High Technical School in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region are without shelter after the school was worse hit by violent heavy rainstorm on Saturday 2nd March 2024 evening.

The male dormitory block suffered the worst hit, creating discomfort for the school, compounded by already congested male dormitories.



The violent downpour lasted for almost two hours, affecting seven classrooms and unfortunately soaking up learning materials.



The Ejisu Krapa Basic School and Ejisu Experimental Basic Schools were also not spared.



The Ejisu Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, who has been assessing the impact of damage caused by the rains, said the school will not be closed down to academics.

“I thought of breaking the student to go home for their parents to see them but we also have to consider the academic calendar as well. So we will meet the head and members of the teaching staff of the school to discuss the issue in the interest of teachers and students as well. We don’t want them to go home and return to do what they were supposed to learn this semester in the next semester before we break on Tuesday. We want to assure parents that we are also parents, so we make sure they get a better place to sleep before we end the term.”



The Municipal Education Director, Kwabena Owusu, says although the extent of damage is serious, students will stay as problem sites are fixed.



“The situation is not proper. We are preparing a place for them now. This morning, we met the student population with the support of the head mistress. We comforted them and told them that we are with them. We have told them to support us to get them a place to lodge their heads. The building affected by the rains is the oldest building in the school. We are currently taking an estimate after that we will communicate with the MP Hon. John Kuma to get it done for the students to return to their school’’ he assured.