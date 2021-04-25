150 suspected criminals arrested at Achimota

The general public is encouraged to assist the Police with information on criminal activities

A team of Police Officers from the National Police Operations Department, led by ACP Mr. Kwasi Arhin, Director of Operations, has arrested 150 suspected criminals at “The Event Hub”, at Achimota-Kingsby in Accra.

The suspected criminals included 25 suspected females. The arrest is part of the Police Administration’s resolve to use intelligence-led operations to rid the city of criminals.



The suspects, between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested with assorted items, retrieved by Police. They include unregistered vehicles and motorbikes; parcels of white substances and dried leaves believed to be narcotic drugs; mixtures of suspected codeine and laptop computers.

The Police Service stated that it will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country.



