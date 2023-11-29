16 NDC members in Madina Constituency suspended, ex-MP and ex-Chair referred to NEC

NDC flag

Sixteen members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Madina Constituency have been suspended for engaging in anti-party conducts.

The affected persons including former Constituency Zongo Caucus coordinator, branch executives, former aspirants in the constituency election, and branch members have been found to be actively involved in campaigning and facilitating activities of an independent Candidate who was disqualified by the party during the last Parliamentary primaries in contravention of the NDC Constitution.



The individuals are:



YAKUBU TALLIE



ISSAH ALHAJI ISSAH



EVELYN AHORSU

YIDANA S. I. AWAL



ISSAH HARUNA



ISSAC KWAME NGULA BATUN



HAWAWU ABDUL RAHMAN



MASAWUD DAWUD

DARLINGTON ZIORKLUI



IDIRISU ISSAKA GBETI



ABDUL – K NINCHI ISMAIL



ABDUL KADIR YUSUF



AZUMAH BESORE

ZAKARIA CHAMBA A.



RASHID OSMAN



ABDUL RAHIM ABDUL RAHMAN (SURVIVOR)



Their conduct has been referred to the Disciplinary Committee of the Party for further action.



A statement signed by the Madina NDC Constituency Secretary, Abdul Razak Hussein said “the activities of, Hon. Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed (Baba Pantang) and Hon. Amadu Sorogho, a former MP of the Constitution who doubles as a Council of Elders Member at the region have been also cited for anti-party conducts and referred to the regional and national executives being Senior Members of the party for appropriate action.”

It added: “As you are well aware, the victory of the NDC in the 2024 elections is non-negotiable. The constituency executives are therefore committed to absolute discipline of the party at the constituency level which is necessary to ensure an overwhelming victory in the presidential and parliamentary elections hence the need to take this action.”