16 injured in accident on Kasoa – Cape Coast highway

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

At least 16 persons have been injured in an accident involving three vehicles on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

Two persons are in critical condition in the accident that occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023.

The first accident happened at Goma Okyereko Junction in the Gomoa East District after the driver of a Kia truck loaded with wood lost control and hit a street light pole and ran into a ditch on the stretch.

The second accident happened at Apam junction in the Gomoa West District after a Toyota Hiace with registration number CR 1759-21 crashed with a tipper truck.

The driver of the tipper truck which was travelling from Gomoa Dwama was about to make a u-turn but the oncoming Toyota Hiace driver was speeding and in an attempt to pull the brake, he veered into a nearby filling station and crashed into a stationary KIA truck.

A total of 16 passengers onboard the Toyota vehicle who sustained injuries were rushed to the Apam District Government Hospital.

Police have commenced an investigation into the accident.

