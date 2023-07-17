16-year-old JHS student designs solar-powered torchlight for his village

A 16-year-old Junior High School student in the Ashanti Region, Seidu Kwame, has manufactured a solar-powered torchlight to help some residents in his village.

According to Seidu, he designed the torchlight after a plea from an old woman in his village who had no light.



He said that he designed the torchlight in such a way that the old woman would have light at all times.



He said that the torchlight could either be charged or powered by batteries in addition to the solar panel on it.



He said that aside from the torchlights, he has designed a power bank, an electric vehicle, cooking pots as well as shoes.



Seidu Kwame, who was speaking in a viral video shared by Kessben TV, said that he wants to attend a technical school to upgrade his skills.

He also appealed to the government to provide him with a scholarship to study abroad so that he can learn more.



The JHS student also stated that one of the challenges he faces is the scarcity of the components he helps to manufacture the gadgets he produces.



Watch the video below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:















BAI/OGB