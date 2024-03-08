16-year-old US-based Ghanaian JoJo Awinongya wins College Competition

JoJo Awinongya with his title after the event

Sixteen-year-old US-based Ghanaian boxer JoJo Awinongya claimed victory at the Chicagoland Intercollegiate Story Slam held at East-West University in Chicago’s South Loop on Wednesday, March 6th.

The event featured students from various universities sharing compelling narratives.



Representing Lewis University, Ezekiel Collins shared a story about a wild night out during his study abroad program in Japan.



Ollie van den Huevel from Columbia College Chicago recounted a racially motivated physical attack endured on Michigan Avenue.



Shoaib Vahora, representing East-West University, recounted the challenges faced due to his choice of non-binary fashion.

Alyssa DiVarco from Columbia College shared a story about a traumatic experience when her house burned down, nearly killing her brother.



However, it was JoJo Awinongya's tale of overcoming a rival in boxing that earned him the Championship belt and the $500 prize.



Awinongya, at just 16 years old, has already graduated high school early, earned an associate's degree, and is now a scholarship student at the University of Saint Francis.



The event, organized by East-West University Professor Dr. Bill Hillmann, showcased diverse storytelling talents and was featured on WGN Radio with Chicago Tribune Senior Columnist Rick Kogan.