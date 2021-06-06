16-year-old ‘spiritualist’ arrested with three minors for money rituals in Central Region

The 16-year-old spiritualist has been remanded into Police custody

Three minors believed to be 9 years, 11 years and 12 years together with a 16-year-old self-acclaimed fetish priest have been apprehended by the Awutu Beraku District Police Command after stealing their parents’ money for rituals.

According to information gathered by EIB News’ Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the 16-year-old fetish priest told the minors to bring any amount to be doubled as he did for others.



The children on several occasions stole their parents’ money, totalling GHc300 and gave it to the fetish priest to be doubled for them.



The minors were subsequently caught by their parents and upon interrogation, they revealed that a spiritualist told them to bring the money for it to be doubled.

The parents reported the issue to the Awutu Breku Police command leading to their arrest.



The 16-year-old spiritualist has been remanded into Police custody.



The incident comes few months after a similar incident occurred at Kasoa where two teenagers killed a 10-year-old boy for money rituals.