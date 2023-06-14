16 years is a long time, we need a new face, new ideas - Kwabena Agyepong 'fires' Bawumia

Kwabena Agyapong, a Presidential aspirant and former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has kicked against the election of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party.

Ten aspirants including Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong are contesting the upcoming Presidential race of the NPP.



Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Mr. Agyapong explained that it has been sixteen (16) years since President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Dr. Bawumia to be his Running Mate and both leading the country under this dispensation.



To him, it is time for a change of leadership in the NPP.



"They have been there for sixteen solid years as a ticket . . . sixteen years is a very long time in politics, that is why there are termed offices in presidency which is two terms. And now there are great majority of the party people who feel we need a drastic departure from the statue quo . . . we need a new lease of life for the party and also the country, a new dawn, a new face, new ideas, a new team that can restore the confidence of the party grassroots," he said.

"This is a very important landmark; a watershed election because no one has got a third term before. And right now, we need a leader who can restore the confidence of the party, the grass roots. We need a set of clean hands that will inspire the confidence of Ghanaians in us. It's very important, that is why there is a need for a drastic departure from the status quo. In my honest opinion, an extension of the status quo will not enhance our chances.



"The party needs a change. After sixteen (16) solid years of that leadership, there is the need for a change; a new freshness that can go and engage the Ghanaian people and especially our party base...I think it will enhance our chances of winning in 2024," he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He also asked the President and the leaders within the party to ensure a fair level playing field for all the candidates.



