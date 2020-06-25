Regional News

17 nurses, doctors quarantined after woman dies of coronavirus at Atibie

A woman has died from Coronavirus in Atibie Government Hospital in Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, from Nkawkaw, went to the Atibie Hospital to seek healthcare since most health facilities in Nkawkaw are full following admission of over 100 Coronavirus patients.



While on admission, the woman reportedly started showing symptoms of Covid-19. Her samples were subsequently taken for testing but she reportedly passed on before the results were released.



At an emergency health Committee meeting on Wednesday, the District Health Directorate announced that 17 health workers including doctors and nurses at Atibie Government Hospital have been quarantined with their samples taken for testing.



Also, the Female Ward at the facility has been temporarily closed down for fumigation.



Contact tracing has commenced in the community and the house where the woman lived.



This is the first confirmed case recorded in Kwahu South District though its neighbouring Kwahu West has recorded 105 cases as of Wednesday.



Eastern Region recorded its highest cases of Coronavirus in a single day on June 23, 2020. A total of forty-five (45) new confirmed cases of the were recorded in four (4) Municipalities increasing the regional case count to 452.



Twenty-One (21) new cases were recorded in Lower Manya Krobo while eight were recorded in Asuogyaman Kwahu West. Okere recorded 15 and 1 confirmed cases respectively.





Total fatalities recorded in the region are 7.



Out of the 452 persons tested positive for Coronavirus, 153 are health workers.



Breakdown of the confirmed Covid-19 case for the region are:



Lower Manya Krobo -104 (72 discharged)



Kwahu West -102 cases (24 discharged)



New Juaben South -46 (37 discharged)



Birim North -43 (5 discharged )

Nsawam Adoagyiri -23 (7 discharged)



Akuapem North -22 (16 discharged )



Asuogyaman – 21(13 discharged)



West Akim -19 (5 discharged)



Denkyembuor -18(15 discharged)



Birim Central -13 (5 discharged)



New Juaben North -9 (1discahrged )



Abuakwa North -8(4 discharged)

Fanteakwa North -6 (all discharged)



Birim South -4 (1 discharged)



Suhum -3 (all discharged)



Kwaebibirem -3 (2 discharged)



Achiase -2 (all discharged)



Upper Manya Krobo -2(all discharged)



Akuapem South -1 (discharged)



Ayensuano -1 (still on admission )

Yilo Krobo -1 (still on admission)



Okere -1 (discharged)



Meaning out of the 452 confirmed cases, 222 have been discharged.



Ghana recorded 445 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.This pushes the total national tally to 15,013.



The number of recoveries now stands at 11,078 while death toll at 95.

