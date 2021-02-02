17 out of 260 districts have no cases of coronavirus – GHS

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

243 districts have so far recorded cases of coronavirus with 17 remaining virus free as at today. This was disclosed by Director General of the Ghana Health Service, GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye. Ghana has 260 districts across the 16 regions.

“All 16 regions continue to have active cases and 243 districts have recorded cases which means that there are still 17 districts that have not recorded cases yet,” he said at a press briefing today.



He also disclosed that 10 regions recently did not register any increase in the number of active cases. Accra remained the coronavirus epicenter with over 60% of total cases recorded so far.

The situation Dr Kuma-Aboagye added, had led to increased contact tracing in the region. “Contact tracing is really important as part of the response and that is leading to the increasing number of tests.”



424 persons have succumbed to the virus so far. As of January 30, the country had 5,515 active cases. The caseload stands at 67,782 after the GHS registered 772 new cases. Out of the caseload, 61,843 patients have recovered and been discharged.