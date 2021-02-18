17 points that explains why Eugene’s wife admitted she lied against him

Eugene Arhin with his wife Gloria Assan Arhin

In these 17 points explained, Eugene Arhin’s wife’s new amended petition is summarized along with the detailed background in an easy-to-understand format.

1. Estranged wife of Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communications at the presidency, Jubilee House, has beaten a hasty retreat from her initial claims of massive property grabbing by the young man.



2. This was after Eugene Arhin filed a response to the petition made by Mrs Arhin in which he put her to strict proof regarding the claims she made in her first petition.

3. In an amended petition filed at an Accra High Court on Monday, February 15, 2021, a copy of which is in the possession of DGN Online, Gloria Assan Arhin has now backtracked on several of her earlier claims, following the response filed at the High Court by her husband, Eugene Arhin, in which he denied what he described as malicious claims made against him by his estranged wife.



4. Indeed, in her amended petition Gloria Arhin now claims that there is only one property in contention, which is an uncompleted 5-bedroom house at Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District.



5. The uncompleted residential property, which was intended to be their matrimonial home, lies on a two plots of land said to have been acquired by Mr Arhin in 2016.



6. This is the same property Mrs Arhin had alleged in her first petition that it was located at East Legon, but has now amended in her new petition to state its location as Santor, in the Kpone Katamanso District.

7. The claims of several other properties which she listed in her first petition have also been abandoned. This is because Mr Arhin, in his response to the petition has denied knowledge of these properties and has subjected his wife to prove the existence of these properties.



8. Mrs Arhin is laying claim to some second hand vehicles purchased during the marriage.



They include a Toyota Avalon vehicle with registration number GR 7108-18, a Toyota Lexus with registration GE 4646-18, Toyota Tundra with registration number GE 7108-18 and a Hyundai Elantra with registration number GE 4646-19.



9. Mrs Arhin has also abandoned the many claims of being physically abused by her husband in her amended petition, after the former subjected her to strict proof in his response to the petition.

10.The content of Mrs Arhin’s new petition is at variance with her initial claims that her beleaguered husband owned a 5-bedroom residential property at East Legon which was supposed to be the matrimonial home of the couple, a 4-storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Bubuashie, Accra, an ongoing storey building comprising of 16 separate flats at Tuba, Kasoa, a storey building comprising of apartments located at Teshie, Accra, a residential property located at the AU Village at La, Accra, other houses at Senya Bereku in the Central Region and Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region and Ford F150 vehicle.



11. Aside the financial contributions that Gloria claims to have made towards the acquisition of the properties, she deposed that she was also in charge of supervision of the construction of the project and spent all her days on construction site supervising the workmen and ensuring the project going on smoothly.



12. She claimed to have done all these whilst also taking care of their home and three children for which reason she wants the five-bedroom house to situate at Santor be settled in her favour.



13. She still insists the marriage be dissolved since according to her, the marriage has broken down beyond reconciliation but wants custody of their three children with access to their father.

14. That aside, she wants the court to order Eugene Arhin to pay her the sum of ?2million and for him to maintain the children, pay their school fees and health bills and the cost of incidentals to the suit.



15. In his response to the petition, Eugene Arhin has denied almost all the claims she made. He, however, admitted to wanting to leave the marriage



16. On the issue of the properties, he admitted to owing an uncompleted 5-bedroom House at Santor in the Kpone Katamanso District and a barbering shop at Teshie, which is being operated by his mom to help her make ends meet.



17. He has also denied having any property at Senya Bereku or AU Village as well as at Ada Foah and Teshie as initially submitted by his wife.