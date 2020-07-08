Crime & Punishment

17-year-old boy killed over girlfriend

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death over a girl.

The deceased Benjamin Awusah was stabbed in the chest near the right breast by a gang of seven okada riders.



The incident occurred at Akuapem Adawso in the Akuapem North District of the Eastern Region.



Brother to the deceased Yaw Awusah told the Adawso Police that he stepped out from the house with his Junior brother in the evening to buy food in Adawso township.



However, on reaching a section of the road, a motor rider identified as Eddy accompanied by about seven motorbike riders rushed and crossed them with their motorbikes and accosted his brother over a girl.



He said during the scuffle, the suspect Eddy pulled a knife and stabbed his brother on the chest and sped off with his accomplices on their motorbikes.

He said his brother who was bleeding profusely was rushed to Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Francis Gomado told Kasapa News, Police has launched a manhunt for the main suspect and his accomplices now at large.



This is the third time within two months such an incident has happened in the Eastern Region.

