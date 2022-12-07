2
17-year-old motor rider crashes into Toyota Pajero

Wed, 7 Dec 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A motorcycle with the registration number M-22-G crashed into a Toyota Pajero with the registration number GS- 5117-Z, in the late hours of Monday, December 5, 2022, on Onyankle Street, at Ablemkpe.

The motor rider, Daniel Asante who is a student, recounted that he had a break failure hence the crash.

He further explained that the motor belonged to his elder brother, who asked him to pick up the motor from the repairer on his way home from school.

Speaking to the driver of the Toyota Pajero, he said the young man was over speeding hence the crash.

The driver was furious and requested the young man pay for the damages caused, which the motorcyclist agreed to, there were no casualties, but the motor rider had a few injuries on his knees.

