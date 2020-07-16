Regional News

170 school heads, teachers in Lower Manya trained on coronavirus etiquette

A section of the participants

Some 170 teachers, heads of second cycle institutions, heads of basic schools and school health education programme (SHEP) coordinators drawn from private and public schools in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality on Monday, July 13, 2020 benefitted from a day’s training workshop on COVID-19 etiquettes aimed at preparing them adequately on safety protocols as part of measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The workshop organized which was organized by the Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate with the support of the Manya Krobo COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the Ensign College of Public Health and held at the Krobo Girls Senior High School at Odumase-Krobo saw the heads and teachers receive training in various fields which they in turn would impart to other teachers in their various schools.



Various facilitators including head of supervision at the Ghana Education Service, Mr Samuel Kpabitey took the participants through the roles and responsibilities of the various stakeholders with Madam Rose Lawer, Health Promotion Officer at the Manya Krobo Municipal Health Directorate also enlightening them on the overview of COVID-19 and guidelines with Municipal SHEP Coordinator, Godfred Ofoe Caesar also educating the participants on guidelines for schools on covid-19 and mapping of schools to health facilities in the municipality.



The roles of education directors, teachers, head teachers and parents were also clearly spelt out to the participants.



Speaking at the event, Director at the Lower Manya Krobo Directorate of the Ghana Health Service, Bismark Sarkodie expressed his contentment at the enthusiasm shown by the participants during the training.

The health directorate, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus, had deployed a number of its personnel to the SHSs as well as mapping of basic schools to health facilities.



Though the director outlined a number of measures he said the directorate had put in place to combat the spread of the virus, he however urged the various school authorities and the larger community to cooperate more with the directorate to ensure the success of the COVID-19 campaign.



Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo, Simon Kweku Tetteh who was also present at the workshop praised the contributions of all stakeholders, particularly the health personnel for cooperating with the assembly in its war against the pandemic.



Mr. Tetteh therefore called on all and sundry not to disregard the safety protocols as the virus was still with us and spreading every day.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

