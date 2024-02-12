17th edition of Success Africa Summit held at KNUST

Participants of the submit

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has held its version of the 17th edition of the 2024 Success Africa Summit.

The summit which was held is a mentorship training program that aims to train and equip young people with digital skills and inspire them to get better in their businesses. Hundreds of participants thronged into the College of Engineering Auditorium to enjoy the lecture.



The program which is mainly sponsored by MTN Ghana, offers an opportunity for young people to be connected with accomplished CEOs and directors who share experiences with them as it in turn raises the mentees' level of greatness.



Detailing about the summit in an interview with the media, Albert Kusi who is the Executive Director for the LEG Group, and an organiser of the Success Africa Summit said Success Africa is a mentorship program that is created to inspire young people and to provoke greatness in them.



"This is because we believe the future of Africa is for the young people and therefore what we do every year is touring around the country, touring around every single university by offering them opportunities to network learning to become better", he said.



Thanking MTN Ghana for being a key sponsor of the project, he further disclosed that apart from the digital knowledge MTN officials provide as part of the summit, they also provide them with many logistics that could help transform lives.



He said the program which has been running for sixteen (16) years has targeted seventeen (17) universities for this year, as KNUST has so far been the 3rd institution to reach out.

According to him, the program which started in 2008 has been able to move across all universities in the country and some parts of Africa, and it has impacted over 250,000 lives.



As the main sponsor of the summit, officials of MTN used the occasion to empower participants by enlightening them on some of their digital platforms, products, and services and also create some level of awareness on MoMo fraud and how to avoid falling victim.



On his part, Samuel Nana Andoh who is the MTN Territory Sales Controller and one of the facilitators said most of the facilitations centered on some of the customer-friendly products of MTN and how to identify fraud when dealing in the digital space.



He cautioned the general public against fraudsters and indicated that under no circumstances would any MTN worker call people under the guise of providing them guidelines on how to retrieve their winning prizes.



He entreated Ghanaians to ignore any such calls since there was nothing like that.