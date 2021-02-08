18-month-old toddler murdered at Asonomaso

The baby was found with cuts on his head and some parts of his body

An 18-month-old toddler, Kofi Sika has allegedly been murdered by some unknown assailants at Asonomaso in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti region.

The toddler went missing on Friday, 5 February 2021.



Parents of the toddler then made a report to the Police who began a search for him.



The body of the toddler was later found with cuts on the head and some parts of the body.

Narrating the incident to Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, mother of the murdered child, Akosua Twumwah said: “The father had just returned from a journey and so, yesterday, they were together, the father was carrying him around, he’s so attached to his dad. In the evening, I was cooking, usually, when his father is around, he’s always with him so I had no reason to worry.



“While cooking, I thought he was his father. When I was done, the father was about to eat his supper, when my other child asked, Ma, where’s Kweku, it was getting to 6 pm. So we thought he was with my mum, the father quickly rushed to my mum's place, but my baby was not there. We didn't sleep, we kept looking for him, we even went to the Police station, we couldn’t find him. I went to dispose rubbish at the dumping site today only to return to be told that my 1-year-old son has been murdered and dumped in a hole.”



Body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue while the Mampongten Police have commenced investigations into the matter.