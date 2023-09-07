18-year old dies while working at galamsey site at Kunsu

A file photo

An 18-year-old 'galamseyer' has died while working at a galamsey site at Kunsu in the Ahafo Ano South West District of the Ashanti Region.

The boy, who was only identified as Akwasi, according to a report slipped and died while fixing a water pumping machine during a search for gold at the site.



A relative of the deceased who is also the chief of Kusaase Community at Kunsu, Nana Kwasi Kyei in an exclusive interview with Philip Darlington a student of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, said they suspect foul play in the death of their relative.



"We were here when they brought the lifeless body of our family member in a tricycle claiming that he collapsed in the course of their work, we rushed him to the hospital only to discover he died long ago".



"We called his colleagues to find out what occurred at the site but they failed to give any concrete evidence as to why our son died at the site", he explained.

Nana Kwasi Kyei raised suspicion over the death and called for the immediate arrest of those who were at the site to assist investigations into the mysterious death.



