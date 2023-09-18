18-year-old girl 'raped to death' in uncompleted building at Anwiankwata

File photo

Anwiankwata in the Ashanti Region is where an 18-year-old woman is said to have been killed by unidentified attackers after being raped.

The lifeless body of the young girl whose name was only given as Abena Georgina, was discovered in an unfinished structure close to the deceased's home.



Some of the locals who flocked to the site claimed the deceased was bare-chested and covered in blood.



In an exclusive interview with OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng, the assemblyman, Hon. Frank Awuah, stated that they believe the tragic incident took place on September 16, 2023.



He claims that images from the scene where the girl was discovered prove that whoever killed her must have sexually assaulted the girl before killing her.

Some locals believe the deceased was raped, killed at another location, and then dumped in the building because she was found half-naked when her body was discovered.



The assemblyman shared the same opinion with the locals.



"I also think the young woman was killed by some unidentified attackers, I agree with my people's suspicions,"He told the reporter.



The body has since been placed at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) mortuary in Kumasi by police pending an autopsy, the Assembly Member disclosed.