19-year-old boy stabs friend to death over jeans

19-year-old Nyamekye Beckham has stabbed his best friend, Kojo Appiah to death, Daily Guide has reported.
According to an eyewitness, the two best friends fought on Monday, February 1, 2021 over a jeans trouser at Abuakwa-Sepaaase in the Ashanti region.
The eye witness further noted that the deceased, Kojo was said to have borrowed his friend’s trouser with an agreement that he would compensate him.
But the deceased refused to pay back the money as agreed.
The eye witness further said the answer given by the deceased did not sink well with Nyamekye Beckham, who ended up stabbing him to death.
Nyamekye Bechem is currently in police custody assisting police with investigations.
The deceased’s body has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.
