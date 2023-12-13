19-year-old boy who threatened mother with knife granted bail

File photo

Source: GNA

The Gbetsile Circuit Court has granted bail in the sum of Gh₵50,000 with three sureties to Joshua Narh, a 19-year-old unemployed, who threatened the mother, Doris Narh, with a knife.

The accused, who first appeared in court in November, was remanded to reappear on December 12 by the court, presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway.



The case is adjourned to February 2, 2024, for the Case Management Conference.



The court, presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway, granted bail to the accused after he pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.



Prosecuting Inspector Maxwell Ayeh told the court that the complainant, Doris, is a trader who resides in Afienya-Zugbanyatey, whereas the accused, Joshua, is the son of the complainant.



The accused is a resident of the same address as the complainant but has a separate room.

The prosecution told the court that on Sunday, November 12, 2023, while Doris was in her shop, she had information that the accused person was causing damage to her locked room in an attempt to enter, and when she rushed to the scene, she met Joshua in the act.



Inspector Ayeh said the complainant attempted to stop him, but the accused struggled with her and, in the process, pushed her on the ground. Joshua further pounced on the complainant while she was on the ground.



The prosecution said Joshua pulled a knife from his attire and threatened to stab Doris if she dared prevent him from entering the room.



The complainant’s daughter, who is a witness in the case, shouted, which attracted their neighbour’s attention, and they came to rescue the complainant.



Subsequently, a complaint was lodged, leading to the arrest of Joshua, who, after investigation, was charged with the offence and arraigned before the court to stand trial.