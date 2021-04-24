19-year-old girl who nearly dumped her 6 months baby tells story

Source: Skbeatz Records

A 19-year-old girl by the name of Elizabeth has shared a shocking story of how her plan to throw her 6-month-old baby away failed by a surprise call she received from a school institution.

The cause of her action, she said, was because of fear, rejection and neglect from family and loved ones.



Elizabeth, who resides in Tamale, said she once made a decision to get rid of her baby after going through a lonely life experience of depression following her delivery of a child at a young age.



In an exclusive interview with publicist and filmmaker Skbeatz Records, she said the fear of not being able to afford good food and clothing like how others do for their kids on social media was a worry for her.



At the age of 14, Elizabeth's mum passed away and from that moment on she began to face rejection from her siblings and other members of her family.



She was once introduced to an unknown man by one of her biological sisters who claimed to be her real biological father.

For Elizabeth, before her mother's demise, she was told by her mum that her dad had passed away and was nowhere to be found.



She became confused but had no choice but to move in with the man.



"Living with the man, I tried getting answers to why he neglected me and my late mum but he wasn't willing to open up, I felt quite uncomfortable and ran away from the man," she said.



As to how she got pregnant, Elizabeth said she got introduced to a man by one of her close friends.



The man had an interest in her and made fake promises to marry and take care of her.

"Three months after I had given birth, I haven't heard or set eyes on him again," she stated.



It was during those moments, she decided to dump her newly born baby because of fear of not being able to feed and to cater for both their needs.



She also thought if she threw her baby away, she would have the freedom to go back to school, which is her heart desire.



After an attempt to throw her baby at an orphanage dustbin failed, she received a 'miracle' call from an institution on her second attempt.



From the call, an institution was willing to give her an opportunity to write exams for the BECE to enter Senior High School to fulfil her dreams of becoming a medical doctor in the future.

"I regret making such an evil decision to dump my baby. That's why I decided to reach out to you to use my story to advise young girls who may be passing through the same situation as I am. Who knows the plans God has for me and my precious baby?"



Elizabeth chanced on one of the short movies produced by film producer Skbeatz Records on YouTube, took his number and decided to share her story, hoping Skbeatz Records will use it in one of his movies to advise young ladies living a frustrating life that there's still hope for the hopeless.



"I want the young ladies not to give up in case they've given birth out of wedlock. They shouldn't give up on the child", she added.



As confident and determined as she is, Elizabeth is hopeful to continue her schooling and complete to be the medical doctor she aspires to be.



She also pleads for financial support for herself and her six (6) month old baby in tamale.

Currently, she is jobless living alone with her baby, in need of support for their daily meals and necessities.



