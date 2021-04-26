19-year-old jailed for rape in Kyebi

The culprit has been convicted and sentenced to nine years imprisonment

An unemployed 19-year-old has been convicted and sentenced to nine years imprisonment for defiling a 15-year-old.

Detective Inspector Salifu Kamal Gumah gave a briefing of the facts of the case.



The victim together with two sisters were on their way to visit their grandmother.



On reaching the house of the accused, he called her and proposed love to her and ordered the two younger siblings to walk ahead.



The accused took the victim to a nearby drinking spot, bought a bottle of Coca Cola and opened it on the blind side of the victim.



The victim began feeling weak and very dizzy as well as sleepy. In her vulnerable state, the accused took her home and had sex with her.



When the victim regained consciousness after some time, she saw the accused person forcibly having sex with her.

She detected blood oozing from her vagina and felt pains around her vagina as well.



The accused is said to have prevented the victim from returning home on the day of the incident and slept with her until the next day too.



Family of the victim rescued her after they discovered where she was.



The victim bled and stained her panties after she was rescued at home.



Her father consequently lodged a complaint to the Kyebi police.



The victim was issued a medical form to attend a hospital for medical examination and report.

The accused was then arrested and charged with defilement contrary to Section 101 of Act 29/60 which makes it unlawful to have sex with a female under 16 years with or without her knowledge.



The accused confirmed buying a bottle of Coke but denied taking her to the spot to purchase it and also denied having carnal knowledge of her.



He pleaded guilty with explanation, a plea of not guilty was entered for him and the case went full trial.



The Kibi Circuit Court presided over by His Honor Peter Oppong-Boahen convicted and passed the sentence.