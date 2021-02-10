19-year-old mother kills baby and dumps body in the bush

Patience is currently with the police

A 19-year-old lady identified as Patience has been handed over to the Akyem Edubiase police in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern region, for allegedly killing her newborn baby

According to the Daily Guide Newspaper, Patience, also known as "mommy" slashed the throat of her baby and later dumped the body in a bush. She is said to be suffering from depression.



Sources disclosed that mommy, who also had a five-year-old son, was reported to have killed the baby for the reason that the baby was malformed with some of his body parts looking like an animal.



“She is a single mother with a five-year-old child. She left the village to stay in Accra, where she got pregnant again, and recently returned to her village, Akyem Atanduro, near Akyem Etwereso,” a witness, Nana Owusu revealed in a radio interview.

He added that, “When she came, the family realized she was pregnant but she repudiated it; so on Friday dawn (last week) she went into labour, and delivered by herself in a room where she slept with her child.”



Her family became suspicious that she had delivered and disposed off the baby following which the community elders were informed. A search was mounted by the youth who discovered the dumped remains. They subsequently arrested the perpetrator and handed her over to the police.