19-year-old thief arrested for stealing cows

He's been arrested to assist police in investigations

Latif Diko Osmanu, a 19-year-old thief has been arrested by the Ofinso North District Police Command in Akumanda near Techiman for stealing cows.

The suspect was arrested at the weekend upon a tip-off with about 10 cattle in an attempt to send the animals out from the area for sale and has since been remanded by the Ofinso District Court into Police custody to assist in investigation.



Chief Superintendent of Police Bernard Twum-Barimah, Ofinso North District Police Commander, confirmed the arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday that suspect was alleged to be a Fulani man who had been engaging in robbery and that measures have been put in place by the Command to combat such crimes and social vices in the area.



He said the police was ready to battle with robbers who have been attacking traders and other business people in the District, adding that the Police has intensified high way patrols and checks on suspected persons to help arrest criminals who terrorized people in the area.

Chief Superintendent Twum-Barimah mentioned that some of the robbers arrested earlier on different charges have been sentenced whiles others were still on trial.



He called on stakeholders to assist the police with a vehicle which had been the major challenge to be able to work effectively in fighting crime to ensure safety in the area.



Chief Superintendent Twum-Barimah commended the community members including the Traditional Authorities, political leaders and the general public for collaborating with the police in protecting lives and properties in the area.