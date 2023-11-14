19-year-old woman arrested for allegedly plotting her own kidnapping with boyfriend

A file photo

Correspondence from Central Region:

The Assin Fosu Divisional Police has arrested 19-year-old Comfort Aidoo, an apprentice for allegedly conniving with her boyfriend over a kidnapping prank and demanding a ransom from her parents.



The suspect, according to the mother, in distress, called a neighbor at Breman Adumanu in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District where they reside to inform them (their parents) that the kidnappers had locked her up in an uncompleted building at Adansi Praso.



She said the alleged kidnapper who spoke English mixed with Twi language told them on the phone that a machete was on the daughter's neck and GH¢2,000.00 ransom was being demanded for her release.



Felicia Appoh and her husband alarmed by the news, made a frantic search for money to pay the supposed kidnappers to avoid the killing of their daughter.



Fifteen minutes after paying the money into a Momo account which was given by the Kidnappers, they received a call from their daughter that she had been released but was dropped off at a location near a forest at Assin Juaso.



The family therefore proceeded to the scene to pick her up but further interrogation revealed inconsistencies in her report which raised suspicion.

According to the mother, the suspect said she was hauled into a taxi cab traveling towards Kumasi's direction from Assin Fosu, blindfolded, and taken to various unknown locations.



Meanwhile, she had earlier reported that she was abducted by her former boyfriend and demanded the money he spent on her when they were together.



Unconvinced by the narration, the family handed her over to the police for investigation.



Also, the father, Yaw Appoh said the family went through arduous means to facilitate the ransom since there was no available money.



He entreated the police to probe his daughter thoroughly to enable them to find the whereabouts of the accomplices.