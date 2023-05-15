1986 year group of Obuasi Sec Tech donates computers to alma mater

Obuasi Sec Tech gets new computers from past students of the school

The shift towards E-Learning, coupled with the digitisation and digitalisation drives of government have necessitated the acquisition of digital skills sets by students at the basic school and senior high school levels.

It is in line with this that the 1986 year group of Obuasi Senior High Technical school on Friday, May 12, 2023 donated 17 computers to the school to boost the teaching and learning of Information Communication Technology (ICT).



Presenting the items to the headmaster of the school, a member of the group, Maurice Jonas Woode said the gesture was meant to add up to the existing stock of computers in the school in a move to encourage the teaching and learning of ICT.



“We have come to our old school to present computers, as a year group. We received a request from the school about limited computers, so we liaised with LABDOO, a German based organisation through Ghanaian students in Dusseldorf, Germany who supported us with these computers", he emphasised.



He said the group paid for other expenses including the cost of freight and packaging . He added that the donations comes on the heels of other contributions made by the 1986 year group towards the development of the school.



He said the group was responsible for the renovation of four blocks of the school including the Administrative block.

"We will continue to contribute our quota towards the development of this school which made us who we are today", he added.



Woode, who is the Chief Executive for the Akrofuom District charged other stakeholders to also contribute towards the development of education in the country. He said once government is doing its best to enhance access to education, it was incumbent on other stakeholders like parents associations to also play their role by complementing the efforts of government.



Headmaster calls for help



With over 4000 students, the school's ICT center could accommodate only 40 students at a time. Some of the students though are offering ICT as elective, all the students in the school take ICT as a core subject.



This worrying situation according to the headmaster of the Obuasi Senior High Technical school, Ernest Wiafe makes teaching and learning of ICT very difficult.

He lauded the group for coming to their aid with the computers and said such gestures are always welcomed. He said though the government is doing its best to enhance access to education especially at the senior school level through the introduction of free Senior High School, it was incumbent on other stakeholders like the PTA, old students, management of schools to also contribute their quota towards the sustainability of the free SHS program.



He stated: "I wish to appeal to parents to up their game a little bit because it appears that the fact that Government has taken over the payment of fees and other responsibilities, the PTAs have become dormant".



He called on parents to support the school in hiring the services of non- teaching staff or artisans such as security, plumbers, electricians, etc.