1D1F: Akufo-Addo built 28 factories from scratch – Nana B

NPP National Youth Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye says the Akufo-Addo government has built 28 new factories as part of the one district one factory policy.

Government has been criticized by groups especially the minority NDC for adopting already existing factories as part of the 1D1F initiative.



These claims have been countered by government as they note that the initiative was a public private partnership.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday, Nana B said: “So far we have about 78 factories under the 1D1F initiative and I can confidently tell you that 28 factories out of the number were built from scratch”.

He stressed: “Some of the existing factories just needed financing and a few things and so we felt it wise to help them in that direction and AGI actually made those suggestions”.



He also said the initiative has created over 10,000 jobs for young people across the country.

