$1m allegation by #FixTheCountry: Debunking claims not enough - Security expert calls for independent probe

A security policy analyst, Anthony Acquaye, has called for an investigation into allegations of inducement against the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, by the leader of Democracy Hub, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to him, while the Ministry of National Security has publicly debunked the allegations, that is not enough.



He stressed that there is a need for more to be done, especially when the person being accused is in charge of a very crucial aspect of the governance of a state: security.



“It is imperative to state on record that it is absolutely not enough for the Ministry for National Security to release a statement to debunk such critical allegations which undermine the integrity and credibility of a Minister who is in charge of a crucial Ministry that is responsible for the overall security and defence of the state.



“Having led a vital role in the formation of Ghana's national security strategy and knowing very well the impacts of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the process leading to the formation of the strategy, and other policies of the country through promotion of public dialogue on decisions that affect the lives of local people and the country's development by holding governments and policymakers publicly accountable as part of their oversight responsibilities, the democracy and the development of the state are seriously threatened, if truly, the allegations against the Minister for National Security in attempt to positively induced the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement as a strategy to stop them from pursuing their national developmental interests which are very paramount to all citizens, and most especially the timing youths who are unemployed, are true,” he wrote in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Anthony Acquaye further called on the Parliament of Ghana to take an interest in this matter because, as the minister is aware, the roles of CSOs in security matters in the country are clear, and for them to be making such accusations is dangerous.



“Furthermore, the minister, knowing very well CSOs are part of the security architecture that seek to ensure peace, stability and development through their constant activism, makes it more dangerous to allegedly attempt to bribe them to weaken the organisations' capacity to advocate for the needed change for the citizens and counter respond to any unfavourable policies by the government that threaten the country's growths or development.



“Lastly, since attempting to bribe also constitutes a crime, I strongly call on parliament to constitute an Independent Commission of enquiry to investigate the said allegations to help establish the true facts of the matter in the best interests of the state,” he said.

Background:



Advocates of the #FixTheCountry movement made a shocking allegation that they were offered a staggering one million dollars to halt the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.



The allegation, made through the official FixTheCountry Twitter account, shed light on the efforts made to thwart the #OccupyJulorBiHouse protest.



The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest organized by Democracy Hub faced a severe setback as police arrested protesters who had gathered to express their grievances.



The #OccupyJulorbi protest had initially commenced despite the police-secured injunction, with the organizers emphasizing that they had not received formal notification of the court order.



Reacting to this development in a tweet posted by the FixTheCountry Twitter account, the group stated, "Since they want it this way, we will talk. The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we can stop the demonstration. We rejected! We want a better Ghana."



Read Anthony Acquaye's full statement below:

For Immediate Release



25th September, 2023.



INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF INDUCEMENT AGAINST MINISTER FOR NATIONAL SECURITY BY OLIVER BARKER - VORMAWOR WHICH THREATEN STATE DEVELOPMENT ~ Security Policy Expert



With reference to a press released by the Ministry of National Security debunking an allegation levelled against the Minister for National Security in a viral post made by Oliver Barker--Vormawor, Convenor of the Fix the Country Movement, regarding a purported offer of $ 1,000,000.00 and a juicy appointment opportunity made to him by the Minister to compel him to cease his activism. An allegation which had caught the eye of the Ministry of National Security to inform the general public to ignore and treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve, in that, they were false, unfounded and a calculated attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians.



It is imperative to state on record that, it is absolutely not enough for the Ministry for National Security to release a statement to debunk such critical allegations which undermine the integrity and the credibility of a Minister who is in-charge of a crucial Ministry that is responsible for the overall security and defence of the state.



Having led a vital role in the formation of Ghana's national security strategy and knowing very well the impacts of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the process leading to the formation of the strategy, and other policies of the country through promotion of public dialogue on decisions that affect the lives of local people and the country's development by holding governments and policymakers publicly accountable as part of their oversight responsibilities, the democracy and the development of the state are seriously threatened, if truly, the allegations against the Minister for National Security in attempt to positively induced the convenors of the Fix the Country Movement as a strategy to stop them from pursuing their national developmental interests which are very paramount to all citizens, and most especially the timing youths who are unemployed, are true.



Furthermore, the Minister knowing very well CSO's are parts of the security architecture, that seek to ensure peace, stability and development through their constant activism, makes it more dangerous to allegedly attempt to bribe them to weaken the organisations' capacity to advocate for the needed change for the citizens and counter respond to any unfavourable policies by the government that threaten the country's growths or development.

Lastly, since attempting to bribe also constitutes a crime, I strongly call on parliament to constitute an Independent Commission of enquiry to investigate the said allegations to help establish the true facts of the matter in the best interests of the state.



Signed



Anthony Acquaye ( MA in Security, KAIPTC)



Security Policy Expert at the Centre for Security Dialogue and Peace Advocacy



0556783703



