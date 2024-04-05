1st Black African headmaster of Mfantsipim to be honoured at District Grand Lodge of Ghana’s Festival of Institutional Lodges

Dr. Francis Lodowic Bartels was the first Black African headmaster of Mfantsipim School

Source: Kojo Smith, Contributor

One of the biggest events on the District Grand Lodge of Ghana's calendar, the Festival of Institutional Lodges, is expected to return this year, igniting excitement and anticipation for a dazzling showcase of Masonic brilliance and intellectual exploration.

This heralds a new chapter in Freemasonry, promising a remarkable celebration of the rich heritage and scholarly pursuits.



After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, this festival marks a triumphant return, sparking enthusiasm among Freemasons in Ghana and beyond.



Dating back to its origins as an offshoot of the 1974 Festival of University Lodges, this festival has evolved into a beacon of Masonic scholarship and camaraderie.



It has honored eminent Masons, encouraged scholarly presentations, and instilled a deep appreciation for Masonic values including charity.



This year's festival pays tribute to the first Black African headmaster of Mfantsipim School, Dr. Francis Lodowic Bartels (OBE).



The theme, "Freemasonry and Religion: Dispelling the Myths, Distilling the Truth," promises insightful discussions and enlightening lectures.

Adding prestige and fresh perspectives, Agnes Aggrey-Orleans, Ghana’s First Female Career Ambassador and daughter of the dedicant, will be the first Non-Freemason to deliver the festival lecture.



Discussants from Islam and Christianity will further enrich the discourse on Masonic principles and spirituality.







The Festival of Institutional Lodges reaffirms its position as a cornerstone of Masonic heritage and intellectual exploration.



With the countdown to the main event on June 8th at Cape Coast underway, excitement is building for a festival that will leave a lasting impact on all participants.



