2,375 students write WASSCE in Tema

File photo: Students sitting for WASSCE examinations

A total of 2,375 candidates in Tema on Monday, August 3, 2020, commenced the written papers of the 2020 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The figure was made up of 2,133 candidates from five public schools and 242. It excluded the 875 candidates for Tema Technical Institute who were writing their exams under the Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET).



While the senior high schools’ candidates were writing their core science paper, their mates in the technical schools also sat for their core mathematics paper.



Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Educational Director, who together with the TMA Educational Sub-Committee and other officials monitored the exams, expressed satisfaction at the observance of the various COVID-19 protocols and the conduct of students.



Mrs Ofori said two female absentees were recorded at the Methodist Day SHS (MEDASS), explaining that according to the students, one of the girls had died. The Presbyterian Senior High School also recorded one absentee.



At the Chemu SHS, a general arts boy was taken out of the examination hall for being mentally unstable and hitting his mates at the examination hall.

Mr Clemence Baba, Headmaster, Chemu SHS, said according to the candidate's his mother, he was suffering from a mood disorder and was being treated.



Mr Baba added that his mother brought him to sit for the exams, but they realized he was unstable as he sat with his eyes fixed on the



question and answer booklets without writing.



He added that a report would be sent to WAEC on his condition.

