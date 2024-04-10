2 NPP MPs erect elephant statue at Sunyani

The elephant statue was funded by Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

In a symbolic gesture representing the revival of Sunyani's industrious heritage, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency in the Bono Region, has unveiled a magnificent "fountain elephant statue" in the capital of the Bono Region.

Funded jointly by Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the MP for Sunyani West, the towering elephant statue stands as a welcoming beacon to visitors entering the city.



The unveiling ceremony coincided with the pre-burial and funeral rites (Dotoyie) for the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri Il, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area.



Hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their final respects over the weekend, adding a touch of beauty to the sombre occasion.



Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh reiterated his dedication to advancing the development of the area, expressing his commitment to propelling Sunyani to new heights.



Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, explained that the statue served as a tribute to the late paramount chief and symbolised the storied history of the Sunyani people.



She fondly recalled the legacy of Nana Boahen Korkor I, the first chief of the town, whose hunting prowess with elephants transformed Sunyani into an economic hub.

Praising the MPs for their financial support and contributions to the constituencies' development, Nana Brayie likened the spirit of the Sunyanis to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasising the enduring bond between the party and the Sunyani people.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio II, the Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Area, lauded the visionary leadership of the Sunyani queen mother, describing her initiatives as inspirational.



Among those present at the inauguration of the statue were John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, and a diverse array of mourners paying their respects.



Nana Nkrawiri Il, known in private life as Christian Kwaakye, assumed the role of Paramount Chief of Sunyani on March 17, 1980.



His passing in July 2023 marked the end of an era for the Sunyani community.