2 brothers die in galamsey pit at Manso Watereso

Two brothers have reportedly died by drowning in an illegal mining pit at Manso Watereso in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 9, 2022 according to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com sighted by GhanaWeb.



The incident as confirmed by the Assemblymember for the area, Kofi Mensah happened while the brothers were on their way to the farm.



The pit, according to the assemblyman was dug and left open by illegal miners. The pit which is said to have been abandoned for years has now turned into a deep gully posing a danger to residents.

The assemblyman narrated that one of the brothers fell into the pit and in an attempt to rescue his sibling, the other also drowned.



The bodies of the deceased have been retrieved and deposited at a morgue for autopsy and preservation while the police have commenced investigations into the incident.



