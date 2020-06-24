Regional News

2 communities in the Builsa South District benefit from Cowbell Borehole Project

Mr. Harrison Nyarko and Nurse Diana Akwaiba pump water from the borehole

Two communities in the Upper East region are the 5th and 6th beneficiaries of the ongoing Cowbell borehole project.

The communities, Baasa and Pitengsa, which are both in the Builsa South District of the region, did not have access to safe drinking water prior to the project.



The case of Baasa was even more dire, as residents of the community had to travel over three kilometres to access drinking water. While delivering his speech at a brief ceremony, Finance Manager of Promasidor Ghana, Mr. Harrison Okyere Nyarko highlighted on the positive health impact of the Borehole project during the Covid-19 pandemic and educational impact of the project as it will help children report to school early instead of taking long trips to fetch water in the mornings. He further stated that the project is one of the many avenues through which Promasidor gives back to communities and impact lives.

Chiefs of both communities expressed their gratitude to Promasidor for the community-support initiative and requested for more CSR initiatives in the communities. Chief of Baasa (Chief Adaamole) further commended the proximity of the borehole to the community’s health care centre as a strategic location that will support the health workers in carrying out their medical duties. The District NADMO Director who also graced the event entreated community members to take good care of the borehole. He continued by saying “Whoever gives water, gives life”. He thanked the leadership of Promasidor Ghana for bringing life to the community and promised to team up with other key figures through out the district to promote products like Cowbell and Onga in Builsa South so that Promasidor Ghana will continue to support its communities.



The Cowbell borehole project is a community support initiative by the brand to construct 20 boreholes in selected deprived communities across the country that had no access to safe drinking water. The project forms part of the 20th anniversary celebration activities of the Cowbell brand which started in the year 2019.

Source: Promasidor Ghana

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.