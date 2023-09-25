2 dead, others injured in fatal crash at Asankare Barrier

File photo

Tragedy struck at the Asankare barrier in the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region on the night of Saturday, September 23, 2023, when a harrowing road crash involving a VIP Yutong bus and a trailer resulted in the immediate loss of two lives, leaving several others injured, Adomonline.com reports.

The incident unfolded when the VIP bus, bearing the registration number GE 6167-19, and en route from Accra to Kumasi, collided head-on with the trailer, which was bound for Accra.



The precise circumstances that led to the VIP bus deviating from its lane and colliding with the trailer remain unclear.



The collision inflicted severe injuries, including fractured limbs, on numerous passengers on board.



Swift responses came from the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and the Fire Service stationed at Juaso as their personnel raced to the accident scene to offer assistance.



The injured were promptly transported to the Juaso Government Hospital.

The bodies of the two lives lost in the tragic collision were conveyed to the same hospital's morgue.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE