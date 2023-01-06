2 die in accident on Tamale-Kintampo highway

Accident scenes

Two people are feared dead in an accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway in the Bono Region.

Rescuers from the Kintampo fire service upon arrival at the scene at 13:28 PM observed that a Toyota Landcruiser with registration Number GR 5031-U had burst a front tyre and veered off the road thereby hitting a tree in the process.



All three (3) persons on board were trapped, two (2) males died on the spot and the female sustained various degrees of injuries.

The victims were recovered by the crew and transported to the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.



The cause of the accident is under investigation.