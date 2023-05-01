2 drowned bodies retrieved from Volta Lake

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Krachi West Municipal Hospital morgue

Two bodies have been recovered from the Volta Lake in the Oti region's Krachi West Municipality after a tragic incident where their canoe capsized on Friday.

The man and woman, who have been identified as a teacher and a local, respectively, were returning from Kete Krachi to their island communities on a fishing boat when their original boat abandoned them on another island due to strong winds.



According to eyewitnesses, some passengers had already abandoned the trip due to the adverse weather conditions.



The duo attempted to drop off a passenger in Kotoku but bypassed the community and had to turn back.



Unfortunately, while attempting to curve the boat, the rider lost control, and the boat capsized.



“They said that they were passing through Kotoku because they needed to alight one passenger there. But because it was late at night, they bypassed the community before they realised it.

“So they divided to curve to go back and drop the passenger so it was in the process that that he lost control of the boat and it capsized,” an eyewitness narrated.



The canoe's rider, a fisherman, survived the incident.



The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Krachi West Municipal Hospital morgue for further preservation.



