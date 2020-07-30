Politics

2 incumbent NPP MPs have deserted party after their defeat – Vice-Chairman bemoans

Kwabena Nsenkyere, Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of NPP

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bemoaned the conduct of some Members of Parliament (MPs) on their side as the party is poised to retain political party after the December 7 general elections

The leadership of the party in the Ashanti Region has therefore accused the Manhyia North MP Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwa and Atwima Kwanwoma MP, Hon. Kojo Appiah Kubi of working against the party’s aim to win every parliamentary seat in the region



Ashanti Regional First Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere told Journalists the duo after losing primaries to represent the party’s ticket in the coming polls have turned their back to the party.



He explained that the Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwa and Hon. Kojo Appiah Kubi continue to show disinterest and lack of cooperation in their respective constituencies particularly in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

“I have been to Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency and Manhyia North and what I observed was that, the two MPs there are not cooperating with their Constituency Executives in the exercise”, the First Regional Vice Chairman alleged.



Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere however said, the party will soon crack the whip on faceless persons doing everything humanly possible to ensure the party lose votes in the Ashanti Region.



“We’ll urge them to come on board or else they should be prepared to face our wrath” Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere warned saboteurs.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.