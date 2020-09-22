2 jailed 5 years for posting nude photographs of female student

A university student and another have been convicted to a total of five years by an Accra circuit court for posting nude photographs and videos of a 14-year-old Junior High School (JHS) female student.

Desmond Appleton, 23, a university student, was convicted and sentenced for 36 months in hard labour while his friend, Elvin Boakye Agyemang Nana Kofi, unemployed, was handed 24-month jail term in hard labour by the court presided by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.



They were charged for conspiracy to commit crime to wit child pornography, procurement of child pornography, possession of child pornography and publication of child pornography.



They both pleaded not guilty to all charges but were found guilty by the court.



The Director of the Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gustav Herbert Yankson of the Police Service disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



He said in January 2017 Agyemang visited the school of the victim to sell branded ‘T’ shirts and struck acquaintance with her.

ACP Yankson said Agyemang and the victim talked on telegram, a social media platform and Agyemang convinced the victim to send him nude videos and photographs, which she did.



ACP Yankson said Agyeman sent the nude videos and its screenshots to Appleton in April 2017, and he started chatting with the victim on telegram and threatened her to send him more of her nude photographs and videos else he would leak those he already had online.



ACP Yankson said the victim obliged and took ten photographs of her nude self which she sent to Appleton, adding that when Appleton demanded more photographs the victim refused and uninstalled the application to avoid future communication.



He said on July 16, 2017 victim’s mother had a phone call from a teacher of the victim and informed her of the leaked video of the victim on social media platforms.



ACP Yankson said when the victim was interviewed, she confirmed her ordeal and a report was made to the Cyber Crime Unit.

