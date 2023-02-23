1
2 killed in Chereponi communal clash following Wenchike sub-chief enskinment

Wenchike Fight Several houses and graneries were torched in the violence

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

At least two people have been reported dead in a communal clash at Chereponi in the North-East Region following the enskinment of a sub-chief by the Chief of Wenchike.

Some five others, including an army man, also sustained injuries in the clash on Thursday, 23 February 2023.

Several houses and granaries were torched in the violence.

The conflict has spilt over to six other communities forcing locals and non-local residents to flee to safety.

