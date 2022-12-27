2-months-old baby dumped in well at Assin pumpside

File photo

Residents of Pumpside Numriso in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief after a 2-month-old baby was found dead 13 feet down in a well.

The baby boy was lying in a supine position with his two hands up, and black thread tying his neck while wearing diapers with beads on both legs, and hands.



He was floating on the water when some of the residents were about to fetch water for their household chores and then raised an alarm.



Eyewitnesses who looked amazed by the situation explained that they believe the incident happened around 1:00 pm when many had left home for work but they discovered him at around 6 pm on Monday, December 26, 2022.



According to them, this is the second time such an incident has happened in the area and they believe the perpetrators live around and well calculated the movement of the people to execute their cruel acts.



A unit committee secretary who gave his name as Wofa Atta said they would organize a search party for the perpetrators by going from house to house.



Meanwhile, a team of police officers in Assin Fosu led by Chief Inspector Rose upon hearing the sad incident rushed to the scene and called the fire service crew to rescue the baby.

They successfully retrieved the baby and quickly handed him over to the team of ambulance service for first aid treatment and onward transportation to the hospital.



But unfortunately, the baby was clinically pronounced dead on arrival.



According to the police, although the baby’s parents were not immediately known, the investigation led to the arrest of the father, a 39-year-old man who gave the mother of the baby’s name as Janet Saawah, 23 years old.



The father however could not tell the police what could have influenced the mother’s decision since he provides for the need of the baby and the mother as well.



Meanwhile, the mother is currently at large, efforts are far advanced to get her arrested, police assured.



The body has been deposited at the morgue.