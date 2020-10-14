2 motor riders involved in a fatal accident at AsukawKaw-Dambai highway

The two motorbikes were involved in a head-on collision

Two persons, yet to be identified have been involved in an accident at Yabram, a farming community in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region on Tuesday October 14, 2020.

The two motorbikes travelling from opposite sides collided head-on, leaving one of the victims in a critical condition.



The victim has since been rushed to Dambai Health Centre for emergency medical care.



Corporal Zakaria Asharift, of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said the deceased would be taken to WoraWora Government Hospital for autopsy.



He also urged the public to help the police to identify the deceased and appealed to commercial drivers to take extra care on the highway.