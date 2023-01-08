2 out of 16 'thugs' who clashed at NDC Conference arrested

The two are currently in police custody

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested two out of the sixteen persons declared wanted for violent clashes at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Youth and Women Conference held in Cape Coast in 2022.

The two arrested are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak.



A statement from the Police said the two are currently in custody assisting the Police with their investigations.



It could be remembered that the National Women and Youth Conference of the National Democratic Congress was marred by clashes between persons believed to belong to Brogya Genfi and George Opare Addo’s camp.



The Police after identifying the persons involved declared them wanted.



Read Police Statement on the arrest below



POLICE ARREST TWO OF THE 16 WANTED PERSONS IN CONNECTION WITH DISTURBANCES AT NDC’S NATIONAL YOUTH AND WOMEN’S CONGRESS; 14 MORE TO GO

The Police have arrested two people wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the NDC’s National Youth and Women’s Congress held on 10th December 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.



The two suspects, Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu and Ibrahim Razak, who were among the 16 persons declared wanted for their involvement in the disturbances, were arrested through targeted intelligence operations at Tamale in the Northern Region on 7th January 2023.



The two suspects are currently being held in custody, and assisting the Police with the investigations.



The faces of the suspects have been shown because they had been declared wanted with their images already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting them arrested.



The targeted intelligence operations are still ongoing to arrest the remaining 14 suspects and we would like to assure the public that we shall surely get them to face justice.