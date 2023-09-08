2 persons arrested for robbing a mining company, attacking police at Bogoso

The suspects Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of two men suspected to have robbed a mining company at Bogoso on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The suspects: Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori, alias Denotobe, alongside six others, launched a robbery operation on an undisclosed mining company and attacked police officers at the venue in the process.



The police response team was able to arrest Derrick Kwabena at the scene but unfortunately lost the others, the statement said.



Further investigations, however, led to the arrest of Daniel Ofori, who was waiting for his accomplices and the loot in a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration No. GN 3020-17.



The statement added that the rest of the accomplices are currently at large.



“The suspects, Derrick Kwabena and Daniel Ofori alias Denotobe, in the company of six others currently on the run, attacked the mining company and some Police Officers on duty at the site. The Police responded and succeeded in arresting Derrick Kwabena on the spot while the other accomplices escaped.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of suspect Daniel Ofori, who was in a waiting Toyota Hilux pickup vehicle for the rest of the suspects and the booty,” parts of a police statement read.



The police also disclosed that a quantity of gold concentrate in a fertiliser sack, one pistol, one cutlass and five BB cartridges were retrieved from the suspects.



“Items retrieved from the suspects include a quantity of gold concentrate in a fertilizer sack, one pistol, one cutlass, five BB cartridges, one Toyota Hilux pickup with registration No. GN 3020-17, and some talisman,” the statement added.



