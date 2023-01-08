2 persons burnt to death in gory accident at Gomoa Potsin

File Photo

An accident at Tonisco Quarry junction close to Gomoa Potsin on the Kasoa -Winneba Highway of the Central Region, has claimed two lives leaving two others with severe injuries.

A Hyundai Elantra registration number GW 4260-22 and two other articulator vehicles with registration numbers GL 736-13 and GS 3913-11 collided head-on, on Sunday, January 8, 2023.



According to adomonline.com, an eyewitness alleged that the Hyundai Elantra was overtaking other vehicles and collided with the two trucks in the process, which resulted in one of the vehicles veering into a ditch and eventually catching fire.



The driver and his mate who were trapped in the truck were burnt beyond recognition.

However, the driver and his female passenger in the saloon car sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital nearby.



Fire service personnel from Winneba responded to the distress call and put out the fire.



AM/DA