2 persons shot in chieftaincy dispute in the Ashanti Region – Report

At least two people have reportedly been shot in a chieftaincy dispute in the Kokodie community in the Ashanti Region.

According to a news report by myjoyonline.com, the gunshots were fired during a clash between members of two royal families following the nomination of a certain Nana Agyeman as the new chief of Kokodie.



The report indicated that the gunshots were allegedly fired by Nana Agyeman, injuring two residents who are currently on admission at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The residents told JoyNews that the incident has left them living in fear.



“They came into my house with a hammer and broke into the room where we keep the stools. They threatened to gun me down if I tried to stop them,” an eyewitness is quoted as having said.



Some community members say they oppose the nominated chief on the grounds that he does not belong to the rightful clan.

“He came into the community with armed men. We tried taking a video of their violent action, but he pointed a gun at me and said if I tried capturing him, he wouldn’t hesitate to shoot me. At the moment, two people are injured,” another resident is quoted as having said.



