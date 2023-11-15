2 persons suspected to be illegal miners gunned down by forestry guards

File photo

Two people were killed and two others injured in a clash between forestry officers and miners in Mfante, near Tepa, in the Ashanti Region.

On November 10, forestry authorities allegedly stormed a community mining site in the area, and following a confrontation, two of the people guarding the site were shot dead.



According to the details, two of the other miners sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the Tepa Government Hospital.



Forestry officers claim the area is within the forest zone.



However, some miners are mining in the area without any legal documents to support their claim of community mining.



The forestry officers reportedly stormed the site on Friday, following which a clash ensued and that led to the death of the two individuals.

The Assembly Member of the Mfante Electoral Area, Abu Issah confirmed the incident to the media.



He lamented that the situation has left residents in fear.



He said some of them had fled the area.



He urged the government to finalize the community mining scheme by providing the necessary documentation.



Meanwhile, the Police have launched an investigation into the matter.